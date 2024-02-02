Allegro MicroSystems Announces Strong Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results Amid Automotive Strength

Allegro MicroSystems reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, marking a solid performance with sales reaching $255 million. This represents a 2% increase year-over-year, largely fueled by strength in the automotive sector. Strategic growth areas, including e-mobility and industrial sectors such as clean energy and automation, grew approximately 20% year-over-year, making up 59% of total sales.

Strategic Moves and Product Launches

The company unveiled a new high-voltage isolated gate driver product during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to innovation. Furthermore, Allegro is integrating acquired technology from Heyday and Crocus to fortify its magnetic sensing IC portfolio.

Strong design win momentum is a highlight for Allegro, particularly within the e-mobility and industrial markets. The company has projected to secure over $1 billion in design wins within the next three years.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Despite the inventory adjustments in the automotive sector and macroeconomic conditions influencing consumer and industrial markets, Allegro is optimistic about achieving above-market growth for fiscal year 2024. The company is actively managing profitability and cash flow, with a gross margin of 54.6% and operating income of 27.2%. Earnings per share landed at $0.32, surpassing expectations.

Looking towards the future, Allegro MicroSystems is investing in capacity expansion, technology, and shared services. The emphasis is on strategic growth areas, enabling the company to scale and grow profitably. For the fourth quarter ending March 29, 2024, Allegro projects net sales to range between $230 million and $240 million.

Jalene Hoover, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, opened the earnings call. Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO, and Derek D'Antilio, CFO, offered key insights into the company's performance and future outlook. They expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction and its potential to capture growth opportunities in the evolving tech landscape.