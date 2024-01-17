Allbirds Bolsters Leadership Team with Two New Executive Appointments

Allbirds, Inc., the San Francisco-based lifestyle brand synonymous with sustainable footwear and apparel, announced a significant reshuffle in its executive leadership. The company has promoted Kelly Olmstead to Chief Marketing Officer and welcomed Adrian Nyman as the new Chief Design Officer. The changes, effective since December 2023, come at a crucial juncture as Allbirds embarks on an ambitious transformation journey.

Seasoned Leaders Join the Nest at Allbirds

Kelly Olmstead, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, brings over a quarter of a century of industry experience to the table. Prior to her elevation, she held the position of SVP of Brand & Marketing at Allbirds. Olmstead boasts an illustrious career, having served as Chief Marketing Officer at Hanna Andersson and clocking two decades at Adidas. She is a graduate of Willamette University and has completed an executive education program at Harvard Business School.

Adrian Nyman, the new Chief Design Officer, comes on board with more than 20 years of experience in the footwear and apparel industry. Before joining Allbirds, Nyman was the Chief Brand Officer for ARRIVAL, an electric vehicle company. His tenure at Nike, spanning 13 years, included a stint as VP, Creative Director Global Retail.

Allbirds in Transformation Mode

Allbirds CEO Joey Zwillinger expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions to the executive leadership team. He underscored the value they bring with their deep industry expertise, operational prowess, and creativity. These attributes are particularly pertinent as Allbirds focuses on revitalizing its product and brand in 2024 and onward.

A Sustainable Legacy

Founded in 2016, Allbirds has carved a niche for itself in the lifestyle market with its commitment to using sustainable materials. From sugarcane-based SweetFoam to textiles derived from eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool, the brand has sold millions of pairs of shoes, setting a benchmark in sustainable fashion.