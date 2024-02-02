Alkyl Amines Chemicals Sees Q3 FY24 Profit Dip, New Plant Operational

Global supplier of aliphatic amines, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, has faced a financial downturn in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The company’s net profit slipped by 26.85% to Rs 33.43 crore, marking a significant decrease from the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations paralleled this trend, falling by 17.07% to Rs 322.05 crore.

Roots of the Downturn

The company's profit before tax during this quarter was also at the receiving end of this fiscal downturn, reporting a 26.04% decline to Rs 46.33 crore, compared to Q3 FY23's Rs 62.64 crore. Despite these financial setbacks, the company's total expenses for the quarter experienced a decrease by 15.12% year-over-year to Rs 280.34 crore. This can be attributed to the reduction in the cost of raw materials, which fell by 18.01%, and other expenses that saw a decrease of 27.3%.

New Ethyl Amines Plant Operational

Alongside this financial report, Alkyl Amines Chemicals announced that its new ethyl amines plant at the Kurkumbh site in Maharashtra is now fully operational. This is a crucial step forward in the company's production capabilities. The new development is expected to cater to an increased product demand, as the previous Ethyl Amines production facility will be repurposed for the production of methyl amines. This strategic move is set to broaden the company's methyl amines manufacturing capacity, potentially offsetting the recent financial challenges faced by the company.