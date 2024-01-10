Alkermes: Transforming into a Neuroscience Specialist

In a bold shift toward focusing on neuroscience, Dublin-based pharmaceutical giant, Alkermes, has embarked on a path of significant transformation. In a bid to become a pure-play neuroscience specialist, the company has streamlined its operations, eliminating extraneous complexity and divesting from its non-neuroscience businesses. This strategic move signals Alkermes’ commitment to carve out a niche for itself in the evolving neuroscience landscape and to emerge as a leader in this field.

Alkermes’ Transformational Year

The year 2023 marked what Chief Operating Officer Blair Jackson termed as the most transformational year in Alkermes’ history. The company enacted a series of strategic changes, divesting its cancer division and spinning off Mural Oncology as a separate entity. Additionally, Alkermes sold its Athlone manufacturing facility to Novo Nordisk, further simplifying its business structure. This streamlining process has allowed Alkermes to focus on its core business, shedding non-essential divisions, and concentrating resources on its neuroscience endeavors.

Financial Triumphs

Amidst these structural changes, Alkermes also celebrated significant financial victories. Winning an arbitration case against pharmaceutical heavyweight Johnson & Johnson resulted in a revenue boost of $425 million. This windfall came from owed royalties on products using Alkermes’ proprietary NanoCrystal technology. Alkermes also settled a patent dispute with Teva, enabling the latter to sell a generic version of the Alkermes drug Vivitrol in 2027.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite facing challenges from activist investor Sarissa, which attempted to gain seats on Alkermes’ board but did not succeed, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to neuroscience. Key to Alkermes’ strategy is the drug Lybalvi, which received approval in 2021 for treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The company is optimistic about Lybalvi’s potential to become a blockbuster. In addition to Lybalvi, Alkermes is preparing to initiate a phase 2 study of ALKS 2680, a narcolepsy treatment that targets the brain’s wakefulness circuitry. These developments signify Alkermes’ potential to make significant strides in the field of neuroscience.