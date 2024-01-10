en English
Business

Alkermes: Transforming into a Neuroscience Specialist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
In a bold shift toward focusing on neuroscience, Dublin-based pharmaceutical giant, Alkermes, has embarked on a path of significant transformation. In a bid to become a pure-play neuroscience specialist, the company has streamlined its operations, eliminating extraneous complexity and divesting from its non-neuroscience businesses. This strategic move signals Alkermes’ commitment to carve out a niche for itself in the evolving neuroscience landscape and to emerge as a leader in this field.

Alkermes’ Transformational Year

The year 2023 marked what Chief Operating Officer Blair Jackson termed as the most transformational year in Alkermes’ history. The company enacted a series of strategic changes, divesting its cancer division and spinning off Mural Oncology as a separate entity. Additionally, Alkermes sold its Athlone manufacturing facility to Novo Nordisk, further simplifying its business structure. This streamlining process has allowed Alkermes to focus on its core business, shedding non-essential divisions, and concentrating resources on its neuroscience endeavors.

Financial Triumphs

Amidst these structural changes, Alkermes also celebrated significant financial victories. Winning an arbitration case against pharmaceutical heavyweight Johnson & Johnson resulted in a revenue boost of $425 million. This windfall came from owed royalties on products using Alkermes’ proprietary NanoCrystal technology. Alkermes also settled a patent dispute with Teva, enabling the latter to sell a generic version of the Alkermes drug Vivitrol in 2027.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite facing challenges from activist investor Sarissa, which attempted to gain seats on Alkermes’ board but did not succeed, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to neuroscience. Key to Alkermes’ strategy is the drug Lybalvi, which received approval in 2021 for treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The company is optimistic about Lybalvi’s potential to become a blockbuster. In addition to Lybalvi, Alkermes is preparing to initiate a phase 2 study of ALKS 2680, a narcolepsy treatment that targets the brain’s wakefulness circuitry. These developments signify Alkermes’ potential to make significant strides in the field of neuroscience.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

