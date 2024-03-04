Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 to Set New Internationalization Record, Boosting Global Horeca Opportunities

Set to redefine the landscape of international trade within the Horeca sector, Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 gears up to surpass its previous records in internationalization and business opportunity creation. This edition aims to solidify its position as a pivotal platform for global trade, with a significant emphasis on European markets. Italy, Turkey, China, and Hong Kong are leading the charge, showcasing growth in both exhibitor presence and the scale of participation.

Advertisment

Global Participation and Expectations

With an anticipated attendance of 100,000 trade visitors, of which 25% are expected to be international, Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 stands as a testament to the global appeal and relevance of the Horeca channel. The event’s strategic buyer invitation program is set to convene over 2,200 top-tier importers, distributors, and purchasing managers from around the world, demonstrating the event's critical role in fostering global trade connections. Notably, more than half of these invited buyers are from international markets, including the United States, Mexico, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, highlighting the event's broad global reach and its effectiveness in bridging international business opportunities.

Asia’s Growing Influence

Advertisment

The increasing representation of Asian companies, particularly from China and Hong Kong, underscores the shifting dynamics within the Horeca sector and the growing importance of Asia as a key player in global trade. This growing Asian presence, complemented by noteworthy participation from Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea, illustrates the expanding geographical diversity and the strengthening of trade ties across continents facilitated by Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024.

Enhancing Business Opportunities

The event's focus on maximizing business opportunities for the Horeca channel on an international scale is evident through its comprehensive approach to connecting exhibitors with high-level buyers across diverse markets. This approach not only underscores the event's commitment to facilitating meaningful business engagements but also highlights its role in promoting international trade and cooperation within the Horeca sector. The significant participation of European countries, alongside the notable presence of nations from Latin America and Asia, further amplifies the event's international allure and its capability to serve as a global marketplace for the Horeca industry.

As Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 prepares to welcome participants from across the globe, the implications of its success extend far beyond the event itself. The increased internationalization and the emphasis on fostering global business opportunities present a unique moment for reflection on the evolving landscape of international trade within the Horeca sector. This event not only showcases the potential for cross-border collaboration and exchange but also sets a new benchmark for future trade exhibitions, challenging industry players to think globally in their business strategies. As we look towards the promising horizon that Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024 represents, the event stands as a beacon of international trade potential, heralding a new era of global connectivity and cooperation within the Horeca industry.