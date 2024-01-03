Align Technology Acquires Cubicure to Enhance Digital Orthodontics

Align Technology, Inc., a pioneering global medical device company renowned for its Invisalign clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software, has successfully completed the acquisition of Cubicure GmbH, a firm specializing in direct 3D printing solutions for polymer additive manufacturing. This strategic move aims to enhance Align’s innovation, particularly in the realms of digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry.

Cubicure’s Hot Lithography Technology

Cubicure’s groundbreaking Hot Lithography technology, capable of creating highly viscous resins, is set to reinforce Align’s manufacturing prowess. The technology will play a pivotal role in the production of the Invisalign Palatal Expander system, Align’s first direct 3D printed orthodontic device. This acquisition, which concluded on January 2, 2024, for approximately 79 million euros, is projected to bring synergies to Align’s operations, setting new industry standards in medical devices.

Leadership Insight

Align’s CEO, Joe Hogan, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, underlining the potential for scaling 3D printing operations to produce millions of custom appliances daily. He emphasized the transformative impact this acquisition could have on the orthodontic industry.

Align Technology’s Legacy and Future Vision

Align Technology has a storied history of leading innovation in the industry and continues to uphold this tradition with its latest acquisition. Serving a base of approximately 252 thousand doctor customers worldwide and having treated over 16.4 million patients with the Invisalign system, Align continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in orthodontic care. The company, however, cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, but remains committed to its vision of transforming smiles and enhancing lives.