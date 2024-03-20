Alibaba Raises $317 Million by Selling XPeng Shares Amidst EV Maker's Termination of Agreement

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has successfully raised $317 million through the sale of approximately 33 million US-traded shares of XPeng Inc., a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Taobao China Holding Ltd., an Alibaba subsidiary, priced the American depositary shares (ADRs) at $9.60 each, marking a strategic move by Alibaba to monetize its investment in XPeng.

Pricing and Market Response

The pricing of XPeng's ADRs represents a 2.9% discount to the Tuesday closing price, indicating Alibaba's efforts to optimize returns while ensuring market liquidity. Despite the discounted price, XPeng's ADRs experienced a decline of nearly 4% on Wednesday, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

Alibaba's Pre-IPO Investment and Business Collaboration

Alibaba's decision to sell XPeng shares aligns with its strategy to realize value from its pre-IPO investment made in September 2019. While the sale signifies a partial divestment, XPeng remains committed to collaborating with Alibaba in key areas such as research and development and marketing services, fostering continued synergy between the two entities.

Implications for Alibaba and XPeng

The sale of XPeng shares enables Alibaba to unlock capital and diversify its investment portfolio, potentially fueling future growth initiatives. Meanwhile, XPeng's termination of the agreement with Taobao China underscores the EV maker's pursuit of strategic autonomy while maintaining collaborative ties with Alibaba. Observers anticipate the impact of these developments on both companies' market positioning and future business endeavors.