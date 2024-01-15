en English
Business

Algoma Central Corporation Steers Maritime Industry Towards Greener Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
The maritime industry is on a steady course towards reducing its environmental impact, with Algoma Central Corporation taking the lead. Known for its significant contributions to marine transportation, Algoma operates a formidable fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers. These vessels service markets in the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway and extend their reach to global territories.

Algoma’s Commitment to Sustainability

Algoma is not just a name synonymous with marine transportation; it is also a company deeply committed to sustainability. In an ambitious move, the corporation has set its sights on achieving a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. But its environmental targets don’t stop there. Algoma aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050, aligning itself with global efforts to tackle climate change.

Investing in a Green Future

To realize these targets, Algoma is making significant investments in various eco-friendly initiatives. One of these includes the acquisition of fuel-efficient vessels, a key strategy in reducing carbon emissions. Alongside this, the company is exploring the use of alternative fuels. This move not only paves the way for a greener future but also positions Algoma as an innovative force within the maritime industry.

Being the Marine Carrier of Choice

The initiatives undertaken by Algoma underscore its dedication to being an environmentally responsible Marine Carrier of Choice. Its commitment to sustainability resonates deeply with an increasing global audience that values environmental responsibility. With these measures, Algoma is not just setting a course for a greener future; it is also shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Business Sustainability Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

