Alexandron Founder's Domeniile Salameh Renewables Gears Up for EUR 500M Solar-Wind-Storage Project in Romania

Domeniile Salameh Renewables, led by the entrepreneurial spirit of Alexandron founder Nawaf Salameh, has taken a significant leap towards sustainable energy in Romania. With the recent acquisition of Technical Grid Connection Approval from Transelectrica, the company is set to embark on an ambitious EUR 500 million project, combining solar and wind energy production complemented by storage units, planned to commence after 2026.

Advertisment

Strategic Move Towards Green Energy

The project, dubbed as one of the largest green investments in South Eastern Europe, envisions the establishment of the "Solar Twins" photovoltaic park and the "Wind Fields" wind farm. Spanning over 300 hectares, the Solar Twins park aims to generate more than 600 GWh of electricity annually, leveraging 220 MW of photovoltaic power. Concurrently, the Wind Fields farm will harness 223 MW of wind energy across 5,000 hectares, housing 36 turbines expected to produce over 700 GWh per year. Both initiatives will incorporate 60 MWh energy storage units, ensuring a consistent electricity supply and bolstering Romania's journey towards decarbonization.

Impacts and Benefits

Advertisment

The integration of these renewable energy sources is not only a testament to Domeniile Salameh Renewables' commitment to environmental stewardship but also aligns with Romania's objectives for energy independence and security. By generating approximately 1,300 GWh of clean energy annually, the project will significantly reduce carbon emissions by eliminating 450,000 CO2 tonnes, effectively powering over 500,000 households. Moreover, the development phase is poised to create approximately 500 temporary jobs, with more than 70 permanent positions available upon completion, injecting vitality into the local economy and labor market.

Future Prospects and Development Plan

Nawaf Salameh has outlined a five-year development strategy for the implementation of this comprehensive green energy project. Beyond its immediate environmental and economic benefits, the initiative is part of a larger 1GW investment plan, marking a pivotal chapter in Romania's renewable energy narrative. Domeniile Salameh Renewables, with its substantial agricultural land holdings in Constanta county, is strategically positioned to spearhead this transformative venture, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the region.

As the world increasingly turns to renewable sources of energy, the Domeniile Salameh Renewables project stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. By harnessing the power of the sun and wind, complemented by robust storage solutions, Nawaf Salameh's vision is poised to make a significant contribution to the global fight against climate change, while simultaneously fostering economic growth and energy security in Romania. This bold endeavor underscores the critical role of private investment in achieving a greener, more sustainable future.