Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Offloads Life Sciences Buildings for $305.5M

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., a major player in the development industry, has recently completed the sale of two of its life sciences buildings in Massachusetts. The properties were bought by Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, another California-based firm specializing in life sciences real estate. The deal, amounting to $305.5 million, included the property at 100 Beaver St. in Waltham and Alexandria’s interest in 640 Memorial Drive in Cambridge, which is under a ground lease.

Shifting Assets for Capital Growth

The sale of these properties is part of a larger strategy by Alexandria to liquidate assets in the Greater Boston area, with the aim to increase its capital reserves. Prior to this deal, the company had offloaded two industrial sites in South Boston for a price lower than their 2020 purchase value. Earlier in the year, Alexandria sold five life sciences buildings in Cambridge and Waltham for $365 million. The buyers were a joint venture comprising Alloy Properties and Anchor Line Partners.

Property History

Alexandria has held these properties for significant durations. The company acquired the 640 Memorial Drive location in 2015 for $176.5 million plus debt. The Waltham property has been in their portfolio since a $10.8 million purchase in 2005.

Market Impact

The company’s stock opened at 129.32 on Wednesday, with a market cap of 22.47 billion. Several analysts have weighed in on the company, with a consensus target price of 143.11. Mizuho raised the target price for Alexandria from 145.00 to 154.00, maintaining a buy rating on the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at 2,667,955. Several institutional investors, including Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, Seaport Global Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, BOKF NA, and Cetera Investment Advisers, have recently increased their holdings in the company.