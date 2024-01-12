ALDI Restocks Popular Heated Airer; Launches Energy-Efficient Cosy Living Range

ALDI, a leader in the grocery retail scene, is set to restock its highly coveted Ambiano heated winged airer from January 14. The popular item, priced at a mere £35, costs less than 7p to run, a fact that has won the hearts of many budget-conscious consumers. Previously, this heated airer sold out within a week of its November release, underscoring the substantial demand for this practical and efficient appliance.

High Demand for ALDI’s Heated Airer

The Ambiano heated winged airer, equipped with 18 heated bars, boasts of a foldable design that facilitates easy storage. Customers have lauded this product on social platforms for its dual functionality – not only does it efficiently dry laundry, but it also aids in heating rooms, a feature particularly appreciated during the colder months.

ALDI’s Cosy Living Range

Alongside the heated airer, ALDI’s Cosy Living range includes an array of other energy-efficient winter products. Some items, such as the electric blankets, cost as negligible as 1p to run. The collection also offers a heated upright airer, a midi dehumidifier to aid in drying clothes by extracting moisture, and a variety of electric blankets from Silent Night. Additional items include a self-heating mattress topper, a radiator reflector, an oil-filled radiator, and an electric fan heater, all designed to keep consumers warm without hefty energy bills.

Availability and Energy Saving Tips

The heated airers and dehumidifier will hit the shelves from January 16, while the rest of the range will be available in stores from January 14. However, consumers are advised to be quick in securing these Specialbuys as they are expected to sell out rapidly. To further help customers reduce energy costs, ALDI suggests implementing simple measures such as closing curtains, shutting windows, using draught excluders, and being mindful of appliance usage. A reduction of the thermostat by one degree could save up to £100 a year on energy bills. Additionally, installing a smart meter can assist in monitoring energy consumption in real-time, thus encouraging more responsible usage.