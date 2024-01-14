Aldar Properties Pumps AED 1 Billion into Logistics Real Estate Expansion

Aldar Properties, a UAE-based real estate behemoth, is set to channel AED 1 billion into the expansion of its logistics real estate operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This strategic maneuver comes on the heels of Aldar's initial venture into the logistics market, marked by the acquisition of Abu Dhabi Business Hub (ADBH) in 2022. The expansion blueprint includes the acquisition of operational assets along with the development of both ready-to-lease and build-to-suit premium logistics facilities, a response to the burgeoning demand in the sector.

Expanding Footprint

Aldar's recent acquisition is the 7 Central logistics hub in Dubai, supplemented by an adjacent plot that promises to substantially augment the current gross leasable area. Additionally, the company has plans to develop 233,000 sqm of new logistics facilities across the UAE, a venture that will involve alliances with established logistics real estate entities.

Enhancing Existing Facilities

The expansion operation will also bolster the ADBH facilities in Abu Dhabi, which are already fully leased to esteemed institutional tenants, including Etihad, Mubadala, and Twofour54. The project will augment Aldar's total logistics gross leasable area in the UAE to more than 400,000 sqm.

Diversifying Assets and Geography

Talal Al Dhiyebi, the CEO of Aldar, underlined the firm's commitment to asset and geographic diversification, noting the robust demand for high-grade logistics facilities in the UAE. The sector's growth is buoyed by substantial investments in transportation and infrastructure, mirroring the nation's economic diversification efforts. Aldar's expansion caters to a wide array of sectors, including third-party logistics, e-Commerce, and retail, signaling a widening of its asset portfolio and geographic reach within the logistics real estate market.