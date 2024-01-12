en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alcatraz AI Unveils Five-Step Plan for Enhanced Retail Security

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Alcatraz AI Unveils Five-Step Plan for Enhanced Retail Security

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, security has become a paramount concern for businesses. Alcatraz AI, a pioneer in security solutions, has proposed an innovative five-step plan to heighten retail security while maintaining productivity. The steps encompass a wide range of security aspects, from the warehouse to the point-of-sale.

Establishing Secure Access Control Systems

The first step, according to Alcatraz AI, is to bolster existing access control systems in retail storage facilities. The aim is to secure these areas against risks such as tailgating and credential theft, without obstructing employee movement. This ensures that daily operations continue seamlessly while fortifying the premises.

Implementing Access Control in Warehouses

The second step involves implementing comprehensive access control in warehouses, which house the bulk of the inventory. Alcatraz AI recommends considering factors like integration capability, ease of installation, and user interaction to prevent productivity loss during this process.

Adopting Multi-factor Authentication

For areas with higher security needs, such as server rooms, multi-factor authentication is advised. This measure is crucial to prevent unauthorized access and maintain the continuity of business operations.

Personalizing Employee Access Roles

Fourth, Alcatraz AI suggests retail stores should review and tailor access roles for employees based on their job responsibilities. Conducting annual audits of these access credentials helps to ensure their accuracy and effectiveness over time.

Advocating Biometric Authentication

Lastly, the use of biometric authentication, such as facial recognition technology, is advocated by Alcatraz AI. Their facial authentication solution, the Alcatraz AI Rock, offers secure and frictionless access control that integrates well with existing systems. This biometric approach effectively mitigates issues associated with lost or stolen proximity cards and complex passcodes, thereby enhancing retail security without affecting productivity.

0
Business Security
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Boeing's Quality Control and FAA Oversight Under Scrutiny
In the wake of an alarming incident involving a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, Senator Maria Cantwell, the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, has raised probing questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) oversight abilities. Calling Out the FAA Cantwell’s concerns stem from her belief
Boeing's Quality Control and FAA Oversight Under Scrutiny
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
11 mins ago
Semiconductor Sector Takes Center Stage at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
12 mins ago
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal
Wipro's Q3 Financial Results: Muted Revenue, High Margins Expected
8 mins ago
Wipro's Q3 Financial Results: Muted Revenue, High Margins Expected
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Lays Off Staff Amidst Financial Struggles
9 mins ago
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Lays Off Staff Amidst Financial Struggles
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
9 mins ago
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
Latest Headlines
World News
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
2 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
4 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
4 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
5 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
5 mins
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
6 mins
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app