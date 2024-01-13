en English
Business

Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations, UAE’s Central Bank Revokes First Insurance Brokers’ License

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations, UAE’s Central Bank Revokes First Insurance Brokers’ License

Alaska Airlines has announced a further extension of its flight cancellations involving the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, pushing the suspension through Tuesday, January 16. The decision follows a grounding that was initiated last week after a mid-air cabin panel blowout. This drastic measure has significantly impacted the airline’s operations, leading to the cancellation of roughly 20% of its daily flights since this past Saturday. The grounding has affected Alaska Airlines’ fleet of 65 MAX 9 planes.

Extended Cancellation amid Safety Concerns

In the wake of a midflight blowout on one of its MAX 9 aircraft, Alaska Airlines has found it necessary to maintain the grounding of this specific model. The incident has led to increased oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The airline is now awaiting documentation from both Boeing and the FAA before beginning inspections. The return to service of these planes will only occur once all findings have been fully resolved and meet the strict standards set by both the FAA and Alaska Airlines.

Impacts of the Grounding

As a result of this grounding, the airline has been cancelling about 20% of its daily flights, affecting between 110 and 115 flights each day. Despite these challenges, Alaska Airlines is committed to accommodating impacted passengers on other flights. The airline’s commitment to safety remains paramount, with the return of these aircraft to service only possible once all issues have been fully addressed and meet the stringent standards of both the FAA and Alaska Airlines.

Separate Incident: First Insurance Brokers Company’s License Revoked

In unrelated news, the Central Bank of the UAE has revoked the license of the First Insurance Brokers Company. This decision was made due to the company’s failure to meet the necessary regulatory requirements of the insurance brokerage system. As a result, the company’s name has been removed from the banking authority’s register, further highlighting the importance of compliance with regulatory standards in the financial sector.

Business Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

