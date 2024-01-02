Alan Quilter Bids Farewell to R&Q Insurance Holdings After Over 30 Years

Alan Quilter, co-founder of R&Q Insurance Holdings, bid farewell to his active role in the company, retiring from the Board of Directors as of December 31, 2023. A pivot in the company’s leadership was announced with Jeffrey Hayman taking the reins as the new Non-Executive Chairman and William Spiegel stepping into the role of Group Chief Executive Officer.

A Legacy of Leadership

Quilter’s departure marks the end of an era spanning over three decades. During his tenure, he has donned many hats, notably the CFO and CEO, and more recently as the Group Head of Program Management. His retirement, however, doesn’t sever his ties with the company entirely. Quilter will continue to offer his expertise in an advisory capacity.

The Architect of Accredited

Quilter’s leadership has been instrumental in the growth of Accredited, R&Q’s program management business. Under his guidance, the business transformed into a global leader, a testament to his strategic prowess and effective management.

Continued Influence

While his active involvement in the company’s operations has ended, Quilter’s influence continues. His leadership and mentorship have left indelible marks on the company and its employees, both current and former. His advisory role will ensure that R&Q continues to benefit from his vast experience and insights.