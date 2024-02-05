Alabama ONE Credit Union Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Expansion

Alabama ONE, a Tuscaloosa-based credit union, has unveiled a key leadership reshuffle as part of its expansion strategy to cater to a broader member base across the state. The credit union has made significant appointments to its executive team, injecting new perspectives and expertise to drive growth and improve member service.

Key Leadership Appointments

Shelby Grantham has been named the new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Grantham joined Alabama ONE in 2015, bringing a wealth of experience from larger financial institutions and the manufacturing industry. Her appointment fortifies the operational framework of the credit union, positioning it for future growth.

Tracy Beam steps into the role of Senior Director of Human Resources (HR). Beam, with over 28 years of HR experience, is a stalwart member of the Tuscaloosa community. She has dedicated 23 years of her career to the community and is committed to aligning business objectives with team goals. Her appointment ensures a robust, future-ready HR framework for the credit union.

Taking up the mantle of Senior Director of Member Experience is Jennifer Naves. Naves joined the credit union in 2019 and has since been instrumental in enhancing member interactions and service quality. Her promotion underscores Alabama ONE's commitment to its members and its drive to continuously improve the member experience.

Expanding Service to 58 Counties

The latest leadership changes are central to Alabama ONE's expansion plans. The credit union aims to extend its reach to more members in 58 of Alabama's 67 counties. With a history dating back to 1951, Alabama ONE operates 26 branches and serves over 90,000 members.

A Wide Range of Financial Services

Alabama ONE offers an extensive portfolio of financial products, including consumer, business, agricultural, and mortgage services, as well as wealth management and insurance. It is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. These new leadership appointments promise to drive the credit union's mission forward, embodying its commitment to serving its members with excellence and integrity.