Al Tillman Unveils Plans for Local Entertainment and Political Mentorship Post-Commission

In a momentous announcement, Al Tillman, the recently retired Macon-Bibb County Commissioner, unveiled his plans for the future at an event held at Macon Mall. Tillman's vision, anchored in the realm of entertainment, promises to keep him rooted in the local community, despite his departure from public office.

Advertisment

Aspiring to Make a Difference Through Entertainment

Tillman, who is the owner of Teeger Entertainment & Consultants, spoke about his intentions to propose an entertainment commission to city leaders. His concern revolves around Macon's current capacity to attract entertainers to the area, an issue he aims to address through his company's services. The specifics of Tillman's proposal remain undisclosed, but its overarching objective is to revive the local entertainment scene.

Branching Out Beyond Macon-Bibb

Advertisment

However, Tillman's ambitions are not limited to Macon-Bibb alone. He has reached out to officials in Warner Robins, Milledgeville, and Forsyth with similar proposals, marking an intention to expand his influence across a broader geographic reach. The potential impact of his entertainment services, if accepted, could stimulate economic activity and enliven the cultural landscape across these regions.

A Steadfast Commitment to His Community

Despite his transition from public office, Tillman remains deeply invested in the future of his community. Beyond his business plans, he has expressed a desire to support emerging political leaders. Through his mentorship and resources, Tillman intends to nurture their development and help shape the next generation of local leaders. This initiative underlines his unswerving dedication to his community, reinforcing his commitment to public service even outside the political arena.