Al Salam Bank Earns Global Accolades for Client Data Security

In a significant achievement for Bahrain's financial sector, Al Salam Bank has been acknowledged globally for its unwavering commitment to the security of client data, particularly in the transfer of credit and debit card information. This recognition comes on the heels of the bank's rigorous compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and its progressive implementation of state-of-the-art technologies to fortify the protection of client security data.

PCI DSS Certification: A Key Milestone

The bank's recent receipt of the PCI DSS Version 4.0 Certification highlights its dedication to safeguarding payment card data. This esteemed certification is not merely a testament to the bank's adherence to PCI DSS standards but also underlines its continuous endeavours to ensure the safe use of payment cards. The certification incorporates a variety of updated standards that provide a more comprehensive framework for the security of payment card data.

Proactive Measures in Client Data Protection

By employing cutting-edge technologies, Al Salam Bank has fortified its measures to augment clients’ security data. The bank's proactive approach in this area is geared towards not only maintaining rigorous control policies and procedures but also towards innovatively and securely processing payment card transactions.

A Commitment Recognised Globally

This global recognition of Al Salam Bank's commitment is a significant milestone, sketching a clear picture of its dedication towards maintaining stringent control mechanisms. Anwar Murad, Deputy CEO of Banking at Al Salam Bank, expressed his gratification over the bank's achievement. He noted that it underscores the bank's advanced technology in protecting client information and its successful methods in securely processing payment card transactions.