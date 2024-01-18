Al Masaood Power Division Awarded for Exceptional Customer Service

The Al Masaood Power Division, an official distributor of MTU products in the UAE and Bahrain, has been recognized as the 'Best of Class Customer Service in the year 2022' by MTU & Rolls Royce Power Systems Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The award was given in recognition of Al Masaood's exceptional performance in sales, aftersales service, and delivery of comprehensive turnkey power generation solutions.

Acknowledging Excellence

The award, presented at the MTU Power Generation Symposium Middle East, serves as a testament to Al Masaood's unwavering commitment to excellence in the power generation sector. The company's dedication to achieving high standards in sales, aftersales service solutions, and the delivery of comprehensive turnkey solutions for power generation among regional clients, distinguished it as the deserving recipient.

Driving Growth & Sustainability

The power market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 3% from 2020 to 2025. Al Masaood's commitment to accelerating sustainability and contributing to the global shift towards clean energy through innovation and technology aligns seamlessly with MTU's mission to revolutionize the industry with high-quality, innovative solutions.

Setting Industry Benchmarks

General Manager Rasso Joerg Bartenschlager expressed his gratitude for the longstanding partnership with MTU and the significant influence it has had on sectors such as marine, oil and gas, and power generation in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The award not only symbolizes MTU's trust in Al Masaood but also indicates the company's success in setting industry benchmarks. Al Masaood Power Division represents Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the region, offering high-standard aftersales services and technical expertise to its clients.