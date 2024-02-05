Al Marjan Island Expansion: New Luxury Properties to Elevate High-End Real Estate

Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah's premier beachfront real estate destination, is gearing up for a significant expansion following an agreement with Range Developments. This move signals a strategic push to bolster the luxury real estate sector in the region. The plan involves the introduction of three new luxury properties, aimed at fulfilling the needs of end users and investors seeking high-end residences paired with first-rate amenities.

Expanding Luxury Living

The agreement between Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, and Range Developments, marks the latter's entry into the UAE market. It also represents an ambitious stride in the continuous growth of Ras Al Khaimah's luxury real estate sector. The new luxury offerings—The Beach House, The Beach Residences, and Beach Vista—are each set to offer a unique and upscale beachside living experience, further enriching the appeal of Al Marjan Island.

A Strategic Partnership

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, and Mohammed Asaria, Joint Managing Director of Range Developments, have both voiced their confidence in the project's potential to elevate the lifestyle at Al Marjan Island and augment Ras Al Khaimah’s allure as a top-tier tourist and real estate destination. This confidence is based on numerous factors, including Range Developments' proven expertise in developing 5-star hotels and the location's existing reputation as a thriving ecosystem for luxury living.

A Rising Star in The Real Estate Scene

Known for its picturesque waterfront location, Al Marjan Island has been gaining traction as a popular lifestyle destination. With this partnership with Range Developments, the island is set to enhance its reputation as a vibrant ecosystem teeming with luxury living spaces. The ongoing expansion represents a strategic move to meet the increasing demand for high-end real estate in the region and to continue to attract discerning investors and end users.