Al Ghurair Investment: UAE's Top Employer for Second Consecutive Year

Al Ghurair Investment, the distinguished family business group based in the United Arab Emirates, has once again earned the title of Top Employer in the country, awarded by the Top Employers Institute. This accolade, granted for the second consecutive year, underscores Al Ghurair's commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that echoes Sustainable Development Goal 8, promoting decent work and economic growth.

Pioneering Human Resource Practices

The group's human resource methodologies were assessed through the HR Best Practices Survey, a comprehensive examination of various domains such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, and Learning. Al Ghurair's initiatives have been multifaceted, aimed at unlocking the full potential of its workforce which has resulted in high ratings in transparency and the alignment of people strategies with business goals.

Forward-looking Initiatives

Contributing to this recognition were several distinctive initiatives, including a company-wide people opinion survey, the 'Fit for Future' model, and an Emiratisation programme that supports local talent. The people opinion survey was praised for its transparency and alignment with business objectives. The 'Fit for Future' model and Employee Value Proposition focus on engaging and empowering employees throughout their career trajectories. Al Ghurair's Emiratisation programme promotes workforce diversity and is a testament to their support for local talent.

Fostering Professional Growth

Al Ghurair has implemented numerous programmes for professional development, including Executive and Advanced Leadership Development Programmes, which have resulted in over 6,000 learning hours for participants. Additionally, Al Ghurair provides access to LinkedIn Learning for office-based staff, with over 12,000 modules completed since April 2023.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, lauded Al Ghurair for creating a culture that nurtures ideas and growth. This certification fortifies Al Ghurair's mission to 'Enhance Life' for its communities and employees by fostering a culture of innovation, curiosity, and collaborative partnership. Group CEO John Iossifidis expressed pride in the certification, underscoring the company's dedication to diversity, inclusion, and individual growth.