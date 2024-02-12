Al-Arafah Islami Bank Opens Its 216th Branch in Gobindaganj, Sunamganj

Nestled in the heart of Gobindaganj, Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj, Al-Arafah Islami Bank unveiled its 216th branch, a testament to its ambitious expansion strategy.

A Beacon of Financial Growth

The grand inauguration ceremony on February 12, 2024, saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries from both the banking and local business community. Farman R Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Md Abdur Rahim Duary, senior executive vice-president and head of Sylhet zone, presided over the event.

A Melting Pot of Ambition and Endurance

The attendees included Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, Ashfaqur Rahman Enam, general secretary of Gobindaganj Business Association, Jalal Ahmed, senior vice-president and head of PRD of the bank, Md Mujibur Rahman, branch manager of Gobindaganj, and Abudullah Siddiqui Shuvo, proprietor of Rifat Food and Beverage Industries and Rifat & Co.

Navigating Challenges

Despite the bank's operating profit decreasing from Tk 8.01 billion to Tk 7.10 billion in 2020, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of single-digit interest rates, the opening of the new branch signifies a resilient spirit and a commitment to growth.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank's performance mirrors the overall trend witnessed in the private commercial banking sector. The new branch in Sunamganj reflects the bank's determination to navigate the challenges and continue serving its customers with unwavering dedication.

Staying True to its Roots

With its latest addition, Al-Arafah Islami Bank reaffirms its commitment to providing Shariah-compliant banking services, while contributing to the economic development of the regions it serves. The bank's expansion strategy, marked by the opening of its 216th branch, is a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to its customers and the communities it operates in.