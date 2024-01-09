Al-Arafah Islami Bank Embraces Technological Advancement with New Litigation Management System

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB), a prominent financial institution in Dhaka, has ushered in a new era of operational efficiency with the launch of its Litigation Management System (LMS). This advanced system was unveiled at the GoLive and Training Programme, held recently at the bank’s headquarters. The event marked a significant stride for the bank in its vision to streamline legal matters and disputes management.

Steering the New Course

The ceremony was inaugurated by Farman R Chowdhury, the Managing Director and CEO of AIB. Recognized for his leadership and strategic vision, Chowdhury’s presence added gravitas to the event. He was joined by the Deputy Managing Director of AIB, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, who presided over the programme.

A Gathering of Notables

The event was graced by the presence of other key figures from AIB. Shabbir Ahmed, another Deputy Managing Director, attended as a special guest. Deputy Managing Directors Md Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, and Abdullah Al Mamun were also in attendance. The bank’s top brass was completed by the presence of the CEO of Micromac Techno Valley, Md Anisur Rahman.

Charting the Path Ahead

The implementation of the LMS is seen as a major leap forward in enhancing the bank’s operational efficiency, particularly in managing legal matters and disputes. It signifies AIB’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive progress and set new benchmarks in the banking industry.