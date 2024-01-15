AkzoNobel Wins Prestigious Award for Digital Innovation in Paints and Coatings Industry

Renowned market research firm Frost & Sullivan has honored AkzoNobel with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the paints and coatings industry. This accolade is a testament to AkzoNobel’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy that has seen the company leverage tech behemoths like Microsoft to bolster research, manufacturing, and customer experience.

AkzoNobel’s Digital Transformation Journey

AkzoNobel has been at the forefront of embracing advanced digital technologies in the paints and coatings industry. The company’s innovative use of drones for automated coating applications is a prime example of its futuristic vision. In addition, AkzoNobel has made significant strides towards sustainability with its automated powder coatings plant in Taiwan, helping to reduce energy consumption and increase water reuse.

AR and VR: The New Frontier

The company has also integrated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into its operations and training programs, notably within its aerospace and vehicle refinish businesses. This strategic move not only enhances operational efficiency but also prepares its workforce for the technological future.

‘Paint the Future’ Initiative

AkzoNobel’s innovative ‘Paint the Future’ initiative has proven instrumental in fostering innovation through collaborations with startups, customers, suppliers, and other partners. This initiative has paved the way for introducing digitally enabled products to its customers, earning the company recognition for excellence in growth strategy and implementation.

The digital transformation of AkzoNobel extends to its customer touchpoints, encompassing websites, apps, and eCommerce channels. The company places significant emphasis on training and upskilling its employees to ensure the effective adoption of technology.

AkzoNobel’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is reflected in its portfolio, which includes trusted brands like Dulux, International, Sikkens, and Interpon. The company operates in over 150 countries, with an ambitious aim to become the global industry leader while addressing environmental challenges and setting science-based targets.