Akorn's Food Coating Tech Boosts Shelf Life of Mangoes in Global Markets

In a significant move, Akorn, a frontrunner in the realm of innovative food coating technologies, has declared a strategic alliance with Sobifruits, a prominent exporter of premium ripe mangoes based in Peru. This partnership is designed to extend the shelf life of mangoes by implementing the groundbreaking Akorn NaturalTM coating technology.

Coating Technology Revolutionizing Fruit Exports

The Akorn NaturalTM technology targets mangoes at commercial packing establishments and offers a comparative study between Akorn-coated and uncoated mangoes. This technology has not only proven to increase the shelf life by a staggering 35% but also diminishes food waste by up to 50% throughout the intricate global supply chain.

Global Adoption and Impact

Packers and importers from numerous countries, including Peru, Brazil, Ghana, Egypt, Australia, and Indonesia, have adopted Akorn's novel coatings. These coatings, comprising a triple-ingredient solution, are explicitly designed to protract ripening timelines, minimize weight loss, and maintain the fruit's appealing appearance, thereby imparting substantial economic benefits to the fruit industry.

Addressing Global Challenges

This collaboration comes in the wake of the mango market grappling with global shortages and shipping delays brought about by severe weather conditions and regional conflicts, heightening the demand for preservation solutions that can retain the quality and shelf life of mangoes. Anthony Zografos, the CEO of Akorn Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the global recognition of Akorn Natural coatings and the profound impact they have on the fresh produce industry. Danilo Sanchez, Akorn's Business Development Director for Latin America, underscored the significance of the alliance with Sobifruits in surmounting these industry challenges.

Antonio Caloretti, Operations Manager of Sobifruits, shed light on the advantages of employing Akorn Natural coatings. These coatings not only enhance the quality and consistency of their mango exports but also justify a premium price, thereby fortifying customer relationships.