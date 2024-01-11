Ajmera Realty Shows Strong Q3 Performance with 98% YoY Increase in Sales

Real estate firm Ajmera Realty demonstrated significant expansion in its fiscal performance during the third quarter, with a remarkable 98% YoY increase in sales value, totalling ₹253 crore. In addition, collections for the same period also showed a substantial 30% YoY growth, amounting to ₹151 crore, indicating a robust performance in terms of sales and revenue generation.

Solid Performance in Key Markets

Alongside the monetary growth, Ajmera Realty also posted a 63% YoY increase in its sales area. This growth was driven by strong performances in key projects in major markets such as Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company’s shares subsequently rose by 10% to a record high of ₹521, outperforming the BSE Realty index.

Optimistic Outlook for Fiscal Year

Expressing confidence in the company’s trajectory, Ajmera Realty’s director, Dhaval Ajmera, anticipates achieving the sales target of ₹1,000 crore for the fiscal year. This optimistic outlook is attributed to ongoing infrastructure development projects and a strong buyer sentiment for mid-segment and premium homes.

Stellar Stock Performance

Ajmera Realty’s shares have seen substantial growth over the past few years. The company’s stock has yielded returns of 60.77% in the last year, 40.03% in the past two years, and an astonishing 267.61% over the last three years. This impressive performance further solidifies Ajmera Realty’s position as a strong player in the real estate industry.