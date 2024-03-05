Ajman DED Achieves International CIPS Accreditation for Ethical Procurement and Supply

Ajman's Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) has been awarded an international accreditation for procurement and supply ethics by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), marking a first for the Ajman government. This accreditation endorses the Department's adherence to superior standards, policies, and procedures in ethical procurement and supply management.

Setting New Standards

The CIPS accreditation is a testament to Ajman DED’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and efficiency in procurement and supply chain management. In securing this recognition, the Department has positioned itself as a leader in ethical practices, both locally and globally. Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, highlighted the achievement as an endorsement of the Department's dedication to governance principles and ethical practices. Al Hamrani's acknowledgment of the team's effort and CIPS's trust signifies a milestone in Ajman DED’s journey towards excellence in procurement and supply chains.

Partnerships and Automation

Through establishing partnerships with premier service providers and automating key processes, Ajman DED has enhanced transparency, governance, and flexibility in its operations. These initiatives not only underscore the Department's commitment to ethical standards but also pave the way for more sustainable procurement and supply solutions. The move towards automation and strategic partnerships represents a significant step forward in the Department's operational efficiency and its ability to manage contracts effectively.

Global Recognition

The CIPS, as the world's largest professional organization for procurement and supply, includes over 200,000 members across 180 countries. Sam Achampong, CIPS MENA Managing Director, praised Ajman DED for its dedication to business ethics and continuous improvement, marking the Department's receipt of the CIPS Ethics certificate as a significant achievement. This accolade not only underscores Ajman DED’s commitment to excellence but also sets a benchmark for other government entities in the region.

With this accreditation, Ajman DED has not only earned international recognition but also set a precedent for ethical procurement and supply management within the region. As the Department continues to build on this foundation, the potential for further innovation and improvement in procurement practices remains vast. This achievement serves as a beacon for other governmental entities, signifying the importance of ethical practices and transparency in building sustainable and efficient procurement and supply chains.