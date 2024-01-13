en English
Business

AJA Video Systems Unveils Dante AV 4K v1.1 Update: Advancing AV-over-IP Workflows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
AJA Video Systems, a key player in the video technology industry, has launched a significant update for its Dante AV 4K-T and 4K-R transmitter/receiver converters. The update, named Dante AV 4K v1.1, expands the capabilities of these devices, providing improved transport and control of 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/VESA Dante video and audio over a 1 GigE Dante AV network. This development is not merely about accommodating higher resolutions; it is about meeting modern workflow demands and enhancing flexibility for AV professionals in a wide array of AV-over-IP environments.

Enhancing the Dante AV 4K

The update introduces several new features that enhance the functionality of the Dante AV 4K devices. These include support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) workflows, a crucial aspect of contemporary video production. HDR signals can now pass seamlessly through the devices, with users getting the advantage of adjusting HDR metadata on outputs. This feature ensures that the devices remain relevant and functional in an industry where HDR is increasingly becoming a standard.

Refining AV-over-IP Workflows

Another significant enhancement is the introduction of support for Ref In on the 4K-R device. This feature allows for synchronization with other outputs, a necessity in complex AV setups. The Dante AV 4K v1.1 update also activates a second locking ethernet port, a useful addition for making additional device connections, further extending the flexibility of AV-over-IP workflows. Moreover, the update adds cropping and scale resizing capabilities, providing professionals with more control over their video output.

Advancing IP Workflows

The Dante AV 4K v1.1 update is not just about device-level improvements; it also focuses on enhancing the overall IP workflow. The update supports 4×4 workflows with synchronized outputs and high frame rate in 3G Level B 4:2:2 10-bit. Furthermore, it brings compatibility with Audinate’s Dante Domain Manager, enabling API control of Dante from touch panels and workflow automation. This integration provides users with an efficient, streamlined system, facilitating seamless operation and management of their AV-over-IP environment.

In their statements, AJA President Nick Rashby and Audinate Senior Product Manager Wim Roose expressed their commitment to advancing IP workflows and their excitement for the new features offered by the Dante AV 4K v1.1 update. Their words underscore the significance of this update in shaping the future of AV-over-IP workflows, a future that promises more flexibility, control, and efficiency for AV professionals.

Business Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

