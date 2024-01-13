Airtel Stimulates Use of Money Services with Promotional Airtime Refunds

In a bid to stimulate usage of its Airtel Money services, telecommunications giant Airtel has launched a promotional offer where customers are refunded the transaction fee as airtime when they withdraw money from an Airtel Money Agent. This innovative campaign, under the slogan ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’ is designed to encourage consumers to perceive Airtel as a smart choice and persuade them to frequently use the services provided.

Offering Incentives to Foster Customer Loyalty

These types of promotions are usually time-bound and form an integral part of Airtel’s strategy to both attract new users and retain existing ones. The key objective is to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty by extending tangible benefits to users. Customers can visit their nearest Airtel Money agent to avail of this offer, and they will instantly receive their transaction fee back in the form of airtime.

Additional Airtime Promotions

Airtel is also offering a variety of airtime promotions such as 1200 minutes to call MTN, 200 minutes to call all networks, and a range of data bundles. These promotions can be activated by dialing specific numbers and checking the balance. The company has additionally provided options to activate bundles via the MyAirtel App and the Airtel Website.

Boosting Data Services with Bonuses

Bonuses for data bundles are also part of the package. These include 10.5GB, 24GB, 50GB, and more. Customers can purchase these bundles through USSDs or the MyAirtel App. The company has gone a step forward by introducing options for no expiry data bundles along with specific activation codes for different bundles, thereby offering an enriched and diverse range of services for its customers.