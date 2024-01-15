en English
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Telecommunications giant, Airtel, has rolled out an innovative promotion in a bid to bolster its mobile financial services. The offer, christened ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel,’ rewards Airtel Money customers by refunding their transaction fee as airtime whenever they make cash withdrawals from an Airtel Money agent. This strategic move is aimed to increase Airtel’s competitivity in the financial services market.

Encouraging Customers to Choose Airtel

The promotion is ingeniously designed to incentivize users to utilize Airtel’s mobile financial services. Customers who opt to withdraw cash through Airtel Money agents are instantly rewarded with their transaction fee back in the form of airtime. This airtime can then be used for a variety of mobile services, providing an added benefit for choosing Airtel.

Airtel’s Competitive Strategy

The ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’ offer is a testament to Airtel’s commitment to providing superior value to its customers. By effectively eradicating the transaction fee for cash withdrawals, Airtel is making its services more appealing to customers. This, in turn, enhances their competitive edge within the market.

Customer Complaints against MultiChoice Africa DSTV

In other news, two customers have lodged complaints against MultiChoice Africa DSTV. The complaints revolve around issues with banking details and the MyDstv rewards program. The first individual expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s failure to update banking details, coupled with the lack of responsive customer service. The second customer faced problems with the disappearance of the R500 installation voucher upon reaching the Legend status in the MyDstv rewards program. Despite numerous attempts to rectify the issue, including reaching out through emails and phone calls, the customer’s problem remained unresolved.

In the wake of these complaints, customers are urged to be vigilant while dealing with service providers, and companies are reminded of their responsibility to provide efficient and effective customer service.

Mazhar Abbas

