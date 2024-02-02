Airship Syndicate Announces Layoffs and Executive Pay Cuts Amidst Operational Challenges

In a time of turbulence for the gaming industry, Airship Syndicate, the renowned game development studio, has announced a series of layoffs affecting 12 members of its staff. This revelation was brought to light by Nicole Carpenter, a senior reporter at Polygon, who broadcasted the news on her Twitter account.

Top Executives Take Pay Cuts

As part of the studio's restructuring efforts, President Ryan Stefanelli and CEO Joe Madureira will be taking pay cuts. This decision, according to the studio’s spokesperson, is a necessary measure to ensure the continued operation of Airship Syndicate and to uphold their commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences in a fiercely competitive market.

Setback with Digital Extremes

This course of action follows a significant setback for the company, when in late 2023, Digital Extremes, the publisher of Airship Syndicate's highly anticipated game, 'Wayfarer,' withdrew their support for the project. Digital Extremes, the creators behind the successful 'Warframe,' were undergoing their own series of layoffs at the time, casting a shadow over the game development industry.

Airship Syndicate's Journey

Established in 2014, Airship Syndicate had launched 'Wayfarer' into Steam Early Access the previous year, marking a significant milestone in the studio’s journey. The recent layoffs, however, are indicative of the larger wave of industry casualties, with several other studios also finding themselves in precarious situations. The gaming industry is currently navigating through a period of uncertainty, with the future of many studios hanging in the balance.