en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Airbus A380: From Near-Extinction to an Unexpected Resurgence

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:50 am EST
Airbus A380: From Near-Extinction to an Unexpected Resurgence

The Airbus A380, once the world’s largest passenger plane, is witnessing an unexpected resurgence. Having faced a significant decline due to the shift towards more fuel-efficient twin-engine planes like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the A380 demonstrated an impressive comeback.

A380’s Glorious Past and Near-Extinction

Introduced in 2007 as a formidable adversary to the Boeing 747, the A380 is a four-engine, double-decker aircraft capable of carrying over 800 passengers. This large capacity was initially seen as a boon for reducing congestion at major airports like London’s Heathrow, New York’s JFK, and Chicago’s O’Hare. However, the aviation industry’s pivot towards more fuel-efficient planes led to a decrease in orders for the four-engine A380. In 2019, Airbus announced the end of the A380 program, a mere 12 years after its inception, as airlines showed preference for smaller, more economical aircraft.

(Read Also: The Airbus A380: A Tale of Resurgence Amidst Aviation Evolution)

The Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted the A380, its high operating costs making it one of the most affected fleets during the international travel downturn. The likes of Air France announced immediate retirement of its Airbus A380 fleet due to COVID capacity cuts, marking an end to over ten years of the A380 being the flagship of Air France’s fleet. Similarly, other airlines retired their A380 and A340 fleets in favor of more fuel-efficient, long-haul, two-engine aircraft.

(Read Also: The Airbus A380: From Turbulence to Triumph?)

The Unexpected Comeback

Despite these challenges, the A380 is making a surprising comeback, with airlines bringing retired planes back into service. Airbus now anticipates that the A380 will continue to fly for at least another two decades, supported by 10 airlines including Emirates, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, and British Airways. The future of the A380, although uncertain, suggests that there may still be a place for this superjumbo in the aviation landscape.

Read More

0
Aviation Business Transportation
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cathay Pacific Airways Grapples with Flight Cancellations Amid Pilot Hourly Cap and Sickness Rate Issues

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Route Claims Title as World's Busiest in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Resurgence Amidst Aviation Evolution

By BNN Correspondents

China Struggles to Revive International Travel Amid Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 28 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
1 min
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
2 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
2 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
3 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
3 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
3 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
4 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
4 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
5 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
37 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app