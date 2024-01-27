Airbnb Increases Guest Service Fee for Currency Conversion, Boosts International Expansion

Airbnb Inc., the globally renowned online marketplace for lodging and tourism experiences, is set to raise its guest service fee for bookings involving currency conversion. The move, aimed at bolstering its push into international markets, is scheduled to take effect from April 1. Guests will incur an additional fee of up to 2% when paying in a currency different from the listing's. This could potentially increase the service fee to a maximum of 16.5% before taxes.

Projecting Profits and Market Response

According to TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman, this adjustment could generate between $200 million to $500 million in incremental profit by 2025. However, this projection could be offset if users decide to pay in the local currency at checkout. In response to these developments, Airbnb's stock experienced a 5.3% increase following the announcement.

Aligning with Industry Practices

Airbnb's spokesperson, Sam Randall, stated that cross-currency transactions represent a minor share of overall bookings. He further added that the fee update aligns with industry practices. Amid slowing growth after the post-pandemic travel surge, Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, is prioritizing affordability to attract more users. He is focusing on expanding in less saturated markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Broader Market Developments

