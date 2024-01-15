en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Air New Zealand Takes Flight with Ka Rere: A Supplier Accelerator Program

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Air New Zealand Takes Flight with Ka Rere: A Supplier Accelerator Program

In a groundbreaking initiative, Air New Zealand has launched Ka Rere, an innovative supplier accelerator program. It is targeted at Māori-owned, Pasifika-owned, and social enterprise businesses. The motive behind the 12-week program is to bolster engagement with local businesses that remain underrepresented in the airline’s supply chain. This sets a new precedent in the aviation industry, which typically sees a more conventional lineup in its supply chain.

Empowering Underrepresented Businesses

The Ka Rere program is not just a supplier accelerator; it is an opportunity for these businesses to prepare for future tenders with Air New Zealand. The program offers them access to a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experience within Air New Zealand. By doing so, the airline helps these businesses expand their horizons and fulfill their growth ambitions.

As Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin elucidated, the initiative is a strategic move to help Kiwi businesses that are seldom seen in the airline’s supply chain. The airline’s supply chain is a vast network of nearly 5,000 suppliers offering a wide array of goods and services. Hannifin underscored the many benefits of a diverse supplier base, such as heightened innovation, diversification, and resilience. It also facilitates broader social benefits, like boosting community prosperity.

Seeking Sustainable Solutions

The Ka Rere program has a special focus: it seeks applications from businesses that have not previously had a contract with Air New Zealand. Of particular interest are those offering sustainable goods or services. This aligns with the global push for sustainability and mirrors the airline’s commitment to fostering eco-friendly practices. The program is an invitation to businesses that can help achieve this goal.

Collaborative Endeavor for Meaningful Outcomes

In its bid to ensure that the Ka Rere program yields significant results, Air New Zealand has joined hands with intermediaries Amotai, Whāriki, and the Ākina Foundation. These collaborations will serve as a bridge between the airline and the local businesses, ensuring that the outcomes of this initiative are meaningful and far-reaching.

As Air New Zealand introduces Ka Rere, it not only opens a gateway for local businesses but also sets a benchmark for other airlines to follow. It is a testament to the fact that when businesses thrive, communities prosper, and the world becomes a better place.

0
Business New Zealand Sustainability
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Coronation Insurance Plc to Delist from NGX Ahead of Risk-based Capitalisation Exercise
In a strategic move to prepare for the impending risk-based capitalisation exercise in the insurance industry, Coronation Insurance Plc has unveiled plans to delist from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). The company’s board of directors has raised an offer to buy off minority shareholders, increasing the initial bid from 65 kobo to 78 kobo per
Coronation Insurance Plc to Delist from NGX Ahead of Risk-based Capitalisation Exercise
Integra Essentia's Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision
1 min ago
Integra Essentia's Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
6 mins ago
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
Two Walmart Stores in San Diego County Set to Close, Sparking Local Concern
24 seconds ago
Two Walmart Stores in San Diego County Set to Close, Sparking Local Concern
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
1 min ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market
1 min ago
Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Thailand's Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants
19 seconds
Thailand's Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
40 seconds
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
53 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
54 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
56 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
57 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
1 min
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
1 min
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
1 min
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app