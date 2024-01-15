Air New Zealand Takes Flight with Ka Rere: A Supplier Accelerator Program

In a groundbreaking initiative, Air New Zealand has launched Ka Rere, an innovative supplier accelerator program. It is targeted at Māori-owned, Pasifika-owned, and social enterprise businesses. The motive behind the 12-week program is to bolster engagement with local businesses that remain underrepresented in the airline’s supply chain. This sets a new precedent in the aviation industry, which typically sees a more conventional lineup in its supply chain.

Empowering Underrepresented Businesses

The Ka Rere program is not just a supplier accelerator; it is an opportunity for these businesses to prepare for future tenders with Air New Zealand. The program offers them access to a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experience within Air New Zealand. By doing so, the airline helps these businesses expand their horizons and fulfill their growth ambitions.

As Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin elucidated, the initiative is a strategic move to help Kiwi businesses that are seldom seen in the airline’s supply chain. The airline’s supply chain is a vast network of nearly 5,000 suppliers offering a wide array of goods and services. Hannifin underscored the many benefits of a diverse supplier base, such as heightened innovation, diversification, and resilience. It also facilitates broader social benefits, like boosting community prosperity.

Seeking Sustainable Solutions

The Ka Rere program has a special focus: it seeks applications from businesses that have not previously had a contract with Air New Zealand. Of particular interest are those offering sustainable goods or services. This aligns with the global push for sustainability and mirrors the airline’s commitment to fostering eco-friendly practices. The program is an invitation to businesses that can help achieve this goal.

Collaborative Endeavor for Meaningful Outcomes

In its bid to ensure that the Ka Rere program yields significant results, Air New Zealand has joined hands with intermediaries Amotai, Whāriki, and the Ākina Foundation. These collaborations will serve as a bridge between the airline and the local businesses, ensuring that the outcomes of this initiative are meaningful and far-reaching.

As Air New Zealand introduces Ka Rere, it not only opens a gateway for local businesses but also sets a benchmark for other airlines to follow. It is a testament to the fact that when businesses thrive, communities prosper, and the world becomes a better place.