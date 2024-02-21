Air Liquide Sets the Stage for Future Growth at Paris Meeting

Imagine standing at the threshold of a new era, where the air we breathe and the energy that powers our world embark on a transformative journey. This isn't the plot of a futuristic novel; it's the reality that Air Liquide is crafting, as it gears up for its Combined General Meeting on April 30, 2024, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France. With a history steeped in innovation and a future oriented towards sustainable growth, Air Liquide is not just participating in the global dialogue on energy transition; it's leading it.

The Agenda: A Glimpse into Tomorrow

At the heart of this pivotal gathering is an agenda that promises to unveil the roadmap for Air Liquide's strategic journey ahead. Shareholders, vested both financially and ethically in the company's success, are set to play a crucial role. They're invited to weigh in on decisions that will shape the company's trajectory, with options to vote in person, by proxy, or online. This inclusivity underscores a democratic approach to corporate governance, ensuring every voice is heard, every vote counts.

Central to the discussions will be the presentation on the Group's strategy and future development prospects. It's an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into how Air Liquide plans to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the next decade. The company's ADVANCE strategic plan is at the forefront of this blueprint, targeting comprehensive performance enhancements across financial, digital, and high technology spheres by 2025.

Financial Fortitude and Forward Momentum

Air Liquide's recent financial performance paints a picture of a company on the rise. With a net profit growth of 11.6% in 2023, amounting to €3.08 billion, it's clear that the company is not just surviving; it's thriving. This financial resilience is further bolstered by a strategic dividend increase of 8.5% to €3.2 per share, signaling confidence in the company's future earnings and cash flow capabilities. Moreover, the initiation of a share buyback program, involving 905,000 shares for a maximum unit price of 250 euros each, reflects a robust return of value to shareholders, aligning with the broader objectives of the ADVANCE plan.

Yet, the real story of Air Liquide's ascent lies not just in its financial metrics but in its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With operations in 72 countries and a service portfolio that touches over 4 million customers and patients, the company is a testament to the global appetite for solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.

A Sustainable Future: Hydrogen and Beyond

The narrative of Air Liquide's journey is incomplete without a deep dive into its contributions to the climate and energy transition, especially through its pioneering work with hydrogen. As the world gravitates towards cleaner energy sources, Air Liquide's strategic investments and innovations in hydrogen technologies are not just commendable; they're critical. These efforts align with a broader vision of achieving a carbon-neutral future, a goal that's both ambitious and necessary.

As the curtain rises on the Combined General Meeting in Paris, Air Liquide stands at a crossroads of history and possibility. With a strong financial foundation, a clear strategic direction, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is not just prepared for the future; it's poised to shape it. The upcoming first quarter revenue announcement on April 24, 2024, and the subsequent dividend payment schedule in May, subject to approval during the General Meeting, are immediate milestones on this journey.

The essence of Air Liquide's story is one of transformation, innovation, and foresight. As shareholders, customers, and global citizens watch closely, the company continues to chart a course towards a sustainable, profitable, and innovative future. The stage is set in Paris for Air Liquide to not only share its vision but to invite the world to join in its realization.