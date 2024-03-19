Air India Express Expands: Non-Stop Flights from Kolkata to Imphal, Kochi Starting April

Air India Express, a key player in India's aviation sector and a subsidiary of the legendary Air India, is broadening its horizon with the launch of non-stop flights connecting Kolkata to Imphal and Kochi this coming April. This move is a strategic expansion to cater to the growing demand for direct and efficient connectivity between these regions.

Strategic Route Expansion

With the aviation industry constantly evolving, Air India Express is setting the pace with its introduction of non-stop flights from Kolkata to Imphal and Kochi. The service to Imphal will be available daily, ensuring seamless connectivity to the Manipur capital, while the flights to Kochi will operate six days a week, making travel to the coastal city more accessible than ever. This development is not just about adding new routes; it's about connecting cultures, economies, and people, bringing them closer in a way that fosters growth and understanding.

Innovative Fare Products

In an industry where customization and flexibility are increasingly becoming the norm, Air India Express is not left behind. The airline recently announced the introduction of four new fare products - Xpress Lite, Xpress Value, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz. These options are designed to cater to a wide range of traveler needs, from those traveling light with just cabin baggage, to those seeking the luxury of business class seating with additional perks like complimentary Gourmair meals and priority services. This initiative, under the banner 'Fly As You Are,' promises a more personalized and convenient travel experience, reflecting the airline's commitment to its passengers' diverse needs.

Enhanced Connectivity and Comfort

The launch of these new routes and fare options is part of Air India Express's broader strategy to enhance its domestic and international connectivity. With a fleet comprising Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, the airline is already a significant player in the market, operating over 360 daily flights across 31 domestic and 14 international airports. This expansion is a testament to Air India Express's commitment to not just connecting destinations, but also providing a comfortable, flexible, and efficient travel experience to its passengers.