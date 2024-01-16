Air France-KLM and CMA CGM Terminate Cargo Alliance Amid Regulatory Constraints

Air France-KLM, the French-Dutch airline company, and CMA CGM, the French container shipping behemoth, have announced the dissolution of their cargo alliance. The partnership, which was forged amid the pandemic, faced a challenging regulatory environment that curtailed their collaborative efforts. The decision underlines the complex regulatory dynamics that can hinder cross-industry collaborations within the global transport industry.

Regulatory Hurdles Hinder Collaboration

The cargo alliance, established a year ago, was marked by stringent regulatory constraints in key markets, which inhibited the intended cooperation between the two companies. The plan was to synergize their airfreight networks and plane capacity over a decade. However, the regulatory challenges rendered the alliance impracticable, leading to its termination.

Effective March 31, 2024, Air France-KLM and CMA CGM will cease their existing commercial cooperation agreements in the cargo sector and commence independent operations. The companies are in the process of discussing new terms for their commercial relationship where each entity would function autonomously. Despite the dissolution of the alliance, CMA CGM will retain a significant shareholding in Air France-KLM but will step down from the Board of Directors on the aforementioned date.