Air Canada to Assist Lynx Air Customers Amid Shutdown

Air Canada announced on Friday its plans to cap fares and increase capacity on routes previously operated by troubled Canadian budget airline Lynx Air, which is set to suspend operations on February 26.

The measures aim to support Lynx Air customers affected by the airline's shutdown by facilitating their return home or alternate travel arrangements.

Assistance Measures for Lynx Air Customers

In response to the impending suspension of operations by Lynx Air, Air Canada has introduced measures to assist affected customers. With Lynx Air facing financial challenges, Air Canada aims to provide support by capping fares and adding over 6,000 seats on select routes previously served by Lynx Air. These actions are intended to accommodate travelers impacted by the airline's closure and ensure their travel needs are met.

