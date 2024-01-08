en English
AI-Washing at CES 2024: Reality Check Amidst AI-Powered Innovations

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the international stage for innovation, is abuzz with a diverse array of futuristic robots and AI-powered products this year. From tech-packed glasses for the visually impaired to AI-powered shoes, attendees are witnessing a spectacle of technology where AI is being integrated into the mundane and the extraordinary. However, amidst the fanfare, a distinct undercurrent of concern around “AI-washing” has emerged.

AI-Washing: The New Frontier of Tech Misrepresentation

AI-washing is a term that has gained substantial currency in the tech industry. It refers to the practice of overstating or falsely attributing artificial intelligence capabilities to a product to make it seem more innovative or advanced than it truly is. This phenomenon is not unique to the CES, but the event, with its focus on the latest and greatest in tech, brings it into sharp relief.

2024 X Corp at CES: A Case Study in AI Perception

As a significant player in the technology industry, 2024 X Corp is among the companies presenting their offerings at CES. Their products, like many others on display, are imbued with purported AI capabilities. But the question that looms large is whether these products truly represent practical, real-world applications of AI technology or if they are instances of AI-washing. The narrative around 2024 X Corp and other companies at CES underscores the need for critical assessment and validation of AI technology claims.

The Need for Tech Literacy in the Age of AI

This conversation around AI-washing at CES 2024 highlights a pressing issue in today’s tech-dominated world – the need for tech literacy. Given the prevalence of AI and other advanced technologies in everyday products, the ability to distinguish between genuine AI-driven breakthroughs and superficial or misleading AI claims is crucial. This discernment ensures that consumers and businesses make informed decisions based on the actual functionality and value of products, rather than being swayed by misleading marketing tactics.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

