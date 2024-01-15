en English
Business

AI and Robotics Could Cut U.S. Carbon Emissions by 18%, Study Reveals

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
AI and Robotics Could Cut U.S. Carbon Emissions by 18%, Study Reveals

The fusion of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in carbon-intensive sectors holds the potential to significantly curtail carbon emissions, a study by Gecko Robotics and Rho Impact asserts. The study presents a compelling case for digitizing critical infrastructure, stating that such a move could potentially slash U.S. carbon emissions by 18%. This is equivalent to eliminating over half of gas-powered vehicles from the roads, leading to an annual reduction of 853 million metric tons (MMT) of carbon emissions.

A New Horizon in Carbon Emission Reduction

The research underscores the potential of robotics-aided digitization in addressing blind spots in monitoring and maintaining infrastructure, which could yield substantial emissions reductions by 2030. It casts a spotlight on several sectors: oil and gas, where detecting leaks and corrosion could diminish fugitive emissions by 556 MMT CO2e annually; energy generation, where digitizing boiler tubes could slash emissions by 230 MMT per year; pulp and paper, where digitizing assets could save 46 MMT CO2e annually; and maritime shipping, where load optimization and leak detection could prevent 11 MMT of CO2 emissions.

Transforming Industries with AI and Robotics

Gecko Robotics, a company specializing in data-driven robotic inspections and asset management, and Rho Impact, a provider of environmental impact analytics for climate technologies, emphasize the urgency of harnessing technology to enhance the reliability of heavy industry and infrastructure. They advocate meeting sustainability goals without compromising economic growth or energy demand, particularly in developing economies.

AI and Robotics: A Green Revolution

Beyond reducing emissions, AI and robotics are revolutionizing various industries. They are paving the way for more efficient and sustainable practices, from precision spraying in agriculture to autonomous mobile robots in manufacturing. However, while AI holds immense promise for reducing carbon emissions, it also has a substantial carbon footprint due to extensive training and energy consumption. Strategies such as neuromorphic processors and Universal Basic Income are being explored to reduce AI’s carbon footprint while ensuring social equity.

As AI and robotics continue to evolve and integrate into various sectors, the potential for significant carbon emissions reduction becomes increasingly apparent. The study by Gecko Robotics and Rho Impact offers an optimistic view of a future where technology not only drives efficiency and growth but also promotes sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Muhammad Jawad

