en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AI and ‘Rebuilding Trust’: A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
AI and ‘Rebuilding Trust’: A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15th, 2024, in the picturesque alpine town of Davos, Switzerland. Titled ‘Rebuilding Trust’, the conference is set to delve into the potentialities of burgeoning technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and their implications on global decision-making processes and partnerships.

Unprecedented Gathering of Global Elites

Over 1,000 global companies, 100 governments, international organizations, and representatives from civil society, academia, and the media will descend upon Davos for this annual meeting. The gathering aims to foster open and constructive dialogue on a multitude of pressing issues, including security crises, cooperation promotion, and the development of new economic frameworks.

A Deep Dive into AI and Other Transformative Technologies

The WEF will also focus on how AI can be harnessed for societal benefit. Discussions will unravel the intricate relationship between AI and other transformative technologies such as 5G/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology. The event will also dissect the potential risks and benefits of AI in various sectors, including banking, healthcare, and workforce management.

Striving for a Carbon-neutral and Nature-positive World

Moreover, the conference will explore pathways towards achieving a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050. In a world rapidly changing under the influence of technology, balancing innovation with societal risks will also be at the heart of discussions. The Karnataka Lounge, representing the Indian state of Karnataka, will showcase its innovative potential and vibrancy at the event.

In essence, the 54th annual WEF meeting is primed to be a platform of intellectual exchange, presenting a holistic view of the challenges and opportunities posed by the rapid technological advancements in our modern world.

0
Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
In what appears to be a significant boost to cultural festivities, telecom giant FLOW has pledged a substantial $90,000 towards the staging of Carnival 2024. This move is a clear reflection of FLOW’s consistent commitment to cultural events and an acknowledgment of the pivotal role of Carnival celebrations within the community. The funds are anticipated
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
19 mins ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
24 mins ago
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
9 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
14 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
14 mins ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
25 seconds
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
2 mins
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
5 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
6 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
7 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
9 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
10 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
12 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
16 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
57 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app