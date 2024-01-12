AHEF vs. Meditek: A Dispute Over Family Medicine Information Systems

The Family Physicians Federation (AHEF) and Meditek, a leading healthcare technology company, are embroiled in an escalating dispute concerning the Family Medicine Information Systems (AHBS). The tension stems from the approaching end of a contract that had been in effect since December 21, 2021. Despite repeated attempts by AHEF to negotiate a new agreement, Meditek remains unyielding, allegedly disregarding AHEF’s considerable contributions and brand value.

AHEF’s Stand

AHEF contends that under their collaboration, user numbers grew significantly. However, they claim Meditek has undermined their partnership by accusing AHEF of being perpetually unprofitable. As the contract nears its termination, Meditek took the unprecedented step of sending SMS messages directly to users. These messages seemingly pass the blame for any physician inconveniences onto the directors of AHEF, further straining the relationship.

Meditek’s Unilateral Actions

Meditek has also unilaterally disconnected AHEF from their website and promotional activities. However, AHEF is undeterred. They are preparing to launch a new software under the AHBS brand to continue their commitment to supporting family doctors who may be encountering difficulties due to the service disruptions attributed to Meditek.

Legal Action and AHEF’s Commitment

In response to what it perceives as Meditek’s defamation, AHEF has initiated legal actions. They have also pledged to support family physicians legally, including under Consumer Law, reinforcing their dedication to their members. The AHEF Board of Directors emphasizes their priority to protect the AHEF brand and the interests of their members, amidst this contentious situation.