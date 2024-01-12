en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AHEF vs. Meditek: A Dispute Over Family Medicine Information Systems

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
AHEF vs. Meditek: A Dispute Over Family Medicine Information Systems

The Family Physicians Federation (AHEF) and Meditek, a leading healthcare technology company, are embroiled in an escalating dispute concerning the Family Medicine Information Systems (AHBS). The tension stems from the approaching end of a contract that had been in effect since December 21, 2021. Despite repeated attempts by AHEF to negotiate a new agreement, Meditek remains unyielding, allegedly disregarding AHEF’s considerable contributions and brand value.

AHEF’s Stand

AHEF contends that under their collaboration, user numbers grew significantly. However, they claim Meditek has undermined their partnership by accusing AHEF of being perpetually unprofitable. As the contract nears its termination, Meditek took the unprecedented step of sending SMS messages directly to users. These messages seemingly pass the blame for any physician inconveniences onto the directors of AHEF, further straining the relationship.

Meditek’s Unilateral Actions

Meditek has also unilaterally disconnected AHEF from their website and promotional activities. However, AHEF is undeterred. They are preparing to launch a new software under the AHBS brand to continue their commitment to supporting family doctors who may be encountering difficulties due to the service disruptions attributed to Meditek.

Legal Action and AHEF’s Commitment

In response to what it perceives as Meditek’s defamation, AHEF has initiated legal actions. They have also pledged to support family physicians legally, including under Consumer Law, reinforcing their dedication to their members. The AHEF Board of Directors emphasizes their priority to protect the AHEF brand and the interests of their members, amidst this contentious situation.

0
Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Jim McMahon, chairman of Motherwell, has staunchly defended the recent social media video released by the club amidst criticisms that it was a disconcerting plea for financial aid. McMahon, however, refuted these claims, asserting Motherwell’s financial stability and underlining the purpose of the video as a creative facet of their larger strategy to attract new
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Wipro CEO Affirms Goal Alignment and Transparency with Stakeholders
7 mins ago
Wipro CEO Affirms Goal Alignment and Transparency with Stakeholders
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
8 mins ago
London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
4 mins ago
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
SEC Influences Structure of Bitcoin ETFs: A Look at the Cash Redemption Process
5 mins ago
SEC Influences Structure of Bitcoin ETFs: A Look at the Cash Redemption Process
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
6 mins ago
Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing's Controlling Shareholder
Latest Headlines
World News
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
5 seconds
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
16 seconds
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
34 seconds
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
2 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
4 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
5 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
6 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
6 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
9 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app