AgroFresh Reinforces Commitment to Produce Industry with Expanded Post-Harvest Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a front-runner in the produce industry, has announced its renewed dedication to enhancing post-harvest technologies and quality solutions. This commitment is displayed through the introduction of an expanded range of solutions, including the cutting-edge SO2 intelligent packaging technology targeted for table grapes, berries, and flowers.

Acquisition of Tessara and New Branding

Concurrent with this announcement, the company unveiled its rebranded image at the renowned Fruit Logistica event in Berlin. In addition to these developments, AgroFresh has recently acquired Tessara, a prominent provider of intelligent packaging solutions. This strategic move aims to bolster its capabilities and focus on future growth in the industry.

The Mission of AgroFresh

The company's CEO, Clint Lewis, underlined AgroFresh's mission to address fresh produce challenges from all angles. The company aims to provide a comprehensive portfolio tackling quality and ripening issues at every stage of the value chain. This is in line with their goal to empower customers for success in their businesses.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Forefront

Duncan Aust, the Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the company's 40-year history of innovation, with a strong focus on sustainability and reducing food loss and waste. These objectives are achieved through science-based, data-driven solutions. AgroFresh is credited with the pioneering SmartFresh, the first 1-MCP technology to retard ripening, and Uvasys, the first laminated SO2 generating sheets to inhibit fungal decay in produce and flowers.

AgroFresh invites interested parties to explore its comprehensive suite of products and digital solutions on its newly updated website, further asserting its commitment to delivering fresh, quality, and sustainable produce from harvest to home.