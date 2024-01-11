AGRANA’s Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24

In a remarkable turnaround, AGRANA, the prominent food and industrial products corporation, revealed a significant spike in earnings for the first three quarters of the 2023/24 financial year, ending on November 30, 2023. The company’s operating profit, denoted as EBIT, catapulted to a substantial 149.4 million, a meteoric rise from the 50.2 million recorded during the same period in the preceding year. Concurrently, the company’s revenue escalated to a robust 2,947.8 million, up from 2,742.5 million.

Segment-wise Performance

The Fruit segment of AGRANA, a market leader in fruit preparations and juice concentrates in Europe, witnessed a 7.7% revenue surge, reaching 1,178.9 million. The upswing was primarily driven by increased earnings from fruit preparations and juice concentrate. However, a 16 million impairment charge was registered on assets in Asia due to prevailing market challenges.

The Starch segment, on the other hand, experienced a slight dip in revenue to 907.4 million, primarily due to dwindling ethanol revenue. Consequently, the segment’s EBIT fell to 58.0 million. On a brighter note, the Sugar segment, a stalwart in sugar production in Central and Eastern Europe, saw its revenue swell by 30.6% to 861.5 million, fueled by higher sugar selling prices. This bullish trend also led to a 19.0% increase in its EBIT.

Outlook and Investments

Despite the anticipation of challenging business conditions looming large, AGRANA is optimistic about witnessing significant growth in Group EBIT and moderate revenue growth for the full financial year. The company has also earmarked a whopping 140 million for investments during the year, with a focus on emission reduction measures. These steps form a part of AGRANA’s strategic climate plan, illustrating the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.