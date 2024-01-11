AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges

In a significant surge of fortune, international food and industrial intermediate products company, AGRANA, reported a remarkable increase in operating profit (EBIT) for the first three quarters of the financial year 2023/24. The EBIT soared to 149.4 million euros from a mere 50.2 million euros in the same period of the preceding year. The company’s revenue growth was equally impressive, rising to 2,947.8 million euros from 2,742.5 million euros.

Improvements Across Segments

The Fruit segment, in particular, witnessed an uptick in revenue by 7.7%, with an EBIT of 50.1 million euros, bouncing back from a loss the previous year. This recovery was predominantly attributable to an increase in fruit preparations sales and unwavering revenue in fruit juice concentrate activities. However, the silver lining was marred slightly with an impairment charge of approximately 16 million euros recognized on assets in Asia due to an unfavorable market environment.

Challenges and Growth

On the other hand, the Starch segment weathered a revenue drop due to normalization in market prices and a substantial decline in ethanol revenue, which resulted in a reduced EBIT of 58.0 million euros. However, the Sugar segment’s performance sweetened the overall picture, with revenue jumping by 30.6% and EBIT improving by 19.0%. The improvements were chiefly attributed to substantial rises in sugar selling prices.

AGRANA’s Future Outlook

Despite the mixed bag of results across segments, AGRANA anticipates very significant growth in Group EBIT for the full 2023/24 financial year. The company expects moderate revenue growth and robust operating performance even in the face of a challenging business environment in the forthcoming months. As part of its strategic initiatives, the company plans to invest 140 million euros in the 2023/24 financial year, with a sharp focus on emission reduction measures aligning with its climate strategy.

Specializing in converting agricultural raw materials into food and industrial products, AGRANA employs approximately 9,000 individuals across 55 production sites globally. The financial performance of the first three quarters of the financial year 2023/24 exemplifies AGRANA’s resilience and strategic approach to navigate a complex business environment.