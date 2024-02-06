Agital Acquires Go Fish Digital: A Strategic Partnership for Digital Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its service offerings, Agital, a marketing agency known for delivering measurable business results, has announced the acquisition of Go Fish Digital, a renowned digital marketing agency. Go Fish Digital, celebrated for its expertise in search engine optimization and artificial intelligence technology, is now an integral part of the Agital ecosystem. With this acquisition, both agencies have set the stage for a powerful partnership that could transform the digital marketing landscape.

Empowering Clients with a Broader Service Spectrum

The primary aim of this acquisition is to provide clients from both agencies with a wider range of innovative marketing services. By bringing Go Fish Digital into the Agital fold, the partnership is primed to offer solutions typically associated with enterprise-level impact, but now accessible to businesses of all sizes. The integrated suite of services includes SEO, paid media, digital PR, content marketing, online reputation management, and more.

Leadership Teams Unite for Greater Impact

Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital, expressed enthusiasm about integrating Go Fish Digital's expertise and AI technology to enhance client brand presence. The leadership and expertise of both teams, working in collaboration, are expected to drive performance across various aspects of the customer journey. Despite the acquisition, Go Fish Digital will maintain its executive leadership and staff roles, ensuring continuity of service and operational efficiency.

Scaling Services and Enhancing Results

RJ Wilson, President of Go Fish Digital, expressed excitement about scaling the company's services as part of Agital. Being part of a larger agency allows Go Fish Digital to leverage its technology suite and expertise on a larger scale, delivering enhanced results to clients. With its track record of working with high-profile clients such as Amazon and GEICO, Go Fish Digital is poised to bring a wealth of experience and innovation to the partnership.