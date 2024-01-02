en English
Business

Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a frontrunner in cellular metabolism and a champion of therapies for rare diseases, has publicized its forthcoming presentation at the illustrious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is slated for January 10, 2024, and will commence at 7:30 a.m. PT. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Agios’s official website, with an opportunity for replay for a minimum of two weeks following the presentation.

A Legacy of Innovation

In the world of pharmaceuticals, Agios has carved a niche for itself with its pioneering first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults suffering from PK deficiency, a type of rare hemolytic anemia. The company’s scientific prowess extends across classical hematology, cellular metabolism, and rare hematologic diseases.

Development of Cutting-Edge Therapies

Agios’s commitment to transforming the lives of patients is evident in its robust clinical pipeline. The company is vigorously developing programs targeting alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, and MDS-associated anemia. Each of these programs marks a significant stride in the company’s mission to bring relief to those afflicted with rare diseases.

Preclinical Developments

Beyond its clinical endeavors, Agios continues to push boundaries in preclinical development. It is currently working on a TMPRSS6 siRNA for polycythemia vera and a PAH stabilizer for phenylketonuria (PKU). These preclinical developments underscore Agios’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of transformative therapies.

Business Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

