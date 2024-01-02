Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a frontrunner in cellular metabolism and a champion of therapies for rare diseases, has publicized its forthcoming presentation at the illustrious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is slated for January 10, 2024, and will commence at 7:30 a.m. PT. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Agios’s official website, with an opportunity for replay for a minimum of two weeks following the presentation.

A Legacy of Innovation

In the world of pharmaceuticals, Agios has carved a niche for itself with its pioneering first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults suffering from PK deficiency, a type of rare hemolytic anemia. The company’s scientific prowess extends across classical hematology, cellular metabolism, and rare hematologic diseases.

Development of Cutting-Edge Therapies

Agios’s commitment to transforming the lives of patients is evident in its robust clinical pipeline. The company is vigorously developing programs targeting alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, and MDS-associated anemia. Each of these programs marks a significant stride in the company’s mission to bring relief to those afflicted with rare diseases.

Preclinical Developments

Beyond its clinical endeavors, Agios continues to push boundaries in preclinical development. It is currently working on a TMPRSS6 siRNA for polycythemia vera and a PAH stabilizer for phenylketonuria (PKU). These preclinical developments underscore Agios’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of transformative therapies.