Business

AgencyBloc Unveils Plus Suite: A Game-Changer for Insurance Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
AgencyBloc Unveils Plus Suite: A Game-Changer for Insurance Industry

In an industry-first move, AgencyBloc, a leading provider of insurtech solutions, has unveiled the Plus Suite, a comprehensive suite of growth enablement solutions. The launch marks a significant evolution for the company, known for its robust agency management systems. The Plus Suite stands out by integrating advanced communication and compliance features into a single platform — a response to the growing needs of the dynamic insurance industry.

Revolutionizing Insurance Distribution

The Plus Suite is designed with modern features such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), texting, video conferencing, and automated compliance management. These integrated capabilities aim to stimulate growth for various insurance distribution partners, including Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs), General Agencies (GAs), retail agents, and carriers.

A Testament to Market Research and Industry Demand Analysis

The Plus Suite is not a product of mere happenstance. It represents the culmination of years of market research and industry demand analysis. It underscores AgencyBloc’s dedication to providing a holistic growth platform that caters to the unique needs of the life and health insurance ecosystem.

AgencyBloc’s Evolution: More Than Just A Rebranding

Concurrent with the launch of the Plus Suite, AgencyBloc has introduced a new logo and branding. This rebranding signifies its evolution from a single product brand to a multi-product solution provider. The branding refresh is part of a comprehensive website overhaul aimed at facilitating the exploration of solutions and providing easy access to relevant educational content. Today, AgencyBloc is recognized as the number one recommended insurance industry growth platform, serving a diverse clientele ranging from independent agencies to call centers and carriers.

Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

