AFRY to Unveil Year-end 2023 Report: A Spotlight on Sustainability and Global Reach

AFRY, a European trailblazer in engineering and advisory services, is gearing up to unveil its year-end 2023 report, with an underlying emphasis on sustainability and global reach. The presentation is slated for February 2 at 10:00 CET, with the report being made publicly accessible at 07:00 CET on the same day. Driving the presentation will be the CEO, Jonas Gustavsson, and CFO, Bo Sandström.

AFRY's Global Reach and Sustainable Solutions

The company is on a mission to catalyze the shift towards a more sustainable society. AFRY leverages its pool of 19,000 experts in infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalisation to design sustainable solutions for future generations. The company's operations span the industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors, underlining its comprehensive global footprint.

Year-end Report Presentation Details

Investors and analysts keen on partaking in the Q&A session can join the presentation via a Teams link. This facility allows attendees to pose their queries using the 'Raise Your Hand' feature. For those who opt to watch the presentation without participating in the Q&A, a webcast link will be provided. Notably, this webcast can be accessed live and post-presentation using the same link.

AFRY's Market Position and Financial Performance

AFRY has established itself as a formidable player in the engineering and advisory services sector, with net sales reaching 24 billion SEK. The company holds a listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, reinforcing its strong market standing. While AFRY takes pride in its Nordic heritage, it continues to maintain a robust global presence.