African Originals Accuses EABL of Smear Campaigns, Faces Regulatory Hurdles

African Originals, the maker of popular ciders, gins, and iced teas, has leveled serious accusations against East African Breweries Limited (EABL), alleging smear campaigns and unfair competition tactics. The Nairobi-based alcohol startup claims that EABL's actions have created a hostile working environment and resulted in a loss of market share for African Originals.

Advertisment

Accusations and Regulatory Challenges

The conflict between African Originals and EABL intensified when EABL launched a competing range of products called Manyatta in December of the previous year. Since then, African Originals has faced regulatory challenges, including the suspension of its production license by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the sealing of its spirits line. These actions have rendered the company unable to produce or sell some of its products. While KRA attributes the license suspension to a wider crackdown on illicit liquor, African Originals believes it is a result of EABL's influence.

The startup has enlisted the support of UK-based legal advisors, who sent a letter to Diageo General Counsel in London, alleging EABL's involvement in the smear campaigns. African Originals further alleges that EABL staff have disparaged their products and incentivized supermarket workers not to display them.

Advertisment

Social Media Smear Campaigns and Corporate Responses

Reports of illness allegedly linked to African Originals' products surfaced on social media in mid-January, with some users attributing their sickness to the consumption of KO products. These accusations were purportedly part of an orchestrated smear campaign instigated by EABL through Wowzi, a platform designed for brand marketing automation.

In response, EABL has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as false, defamatory, and baseless. The company emphasizes its commitment to ethical business practices and fair competition, urging African Originals to retract its accusations.

Advertisment

Company Profile and Investor Support

African Originals, founded by British executive Alexandra Chappatte in 2017, prides itself on sourcing all its fruit from local farmers. Despite the challenges, the company has attracted investment, including a 28.15% stake acquired by Phoenix Beverages, Mauritius' largest brewer, in February.

When reached for comment, Alexandra Chappatte stated, "We have raised the matter directly with Diageo UK, and we are waiting for their response. We have made no other comments."

As the dispute unfolds, both African Originals and EABL remain entrenched in their positions, with implications for the competitive landscape of the beverage industry in East Africa.